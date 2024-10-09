Man laments that his wife who gave birth 8 weeks ago is not paying attention to his physical and S£XUAL needs







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - A new father's tweet has gone viral on X and he's receiving heat for it.

The X user named Scott Tyler took to the platform to share his opinion during a discussion about couples divorcing shortly after becoming parents for the first time.

Scott said that he now understands why men cheat.

He explained that his wife gave birth for the first time 8 weeks ago and she doesn't have his time anymore.

He added that having a "baby is easy" but what the women do after having the baby is what causes infidelity.

He wrote: "My first is 8 weeks old. I can see why men cheat at this time. My wife completely ignored my existence for the first few weeks and we had to have arguments to get her even acknowledge me not to mention be intimate. That's the biggest challenge. Baby is easy."

His tweet received a lot of backlash, especially from men.

One wrote: "If he was helping and all, he would be too tired to cheat for a long while."

“Throw the whole man away,” another added.

The man has now deleted his tweet.



