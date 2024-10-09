Actress RITA EDOCHIE berates women who stick with cheating men just because he gives them money







Wednesday, October 09, 2024 - Actress Rita Edochie has berated women who stick with cheating men just because he showers them with money.

In a post shared on IG today October 9, the veteran actress said that back in the day when a woman finds out her man is cheating on her, she yells at him, starves him sexua!ly and gives him certain attitudes. She said if such a man fails to change his ways, the woman will then walk away from him. Edochie said she it is rather unfortunate to see women of nowadays choosing to stay in toxic relationships where the men cheat recklessly.



