KRA intercepts 7500 litres of ethanol concealed in 2 Tons of Oranges smuggled from Uganda





Friday, October 25, 2024 - Customs officials from Kenya Revenue Authority stationed in Lwakhakha Border Station have intercepted a truck carrying 7,500 litres of suspected uncustomed ethanol estimated to be Kshs. 4 million in customs duties and taxes that had been concealed in 2 tons of oranges.

In a statement on Thursday, the KRA officers stopped the truck during a routine search and discovered a consignment, stored in 30 drums, each containing 250 litres of ethanol.

During the operation, the truck driver managed to evade arrest and disappeared with the vehicle's keys.

KRA officials are investigating the truck's official records to locate the owner and hence get the driver's information.

‘When the truck came from Uganda, it had to go to the verification area. The driver drove to the verification area and then disappeared with the keys," the statement read in part.

The truck was detained at the Lwakhakha Border Station as authorities conducted further investigations.

Illicit trade remains a significant challenge for revenue collection, national security, and public health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST