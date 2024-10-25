CS JOHO spotted getting a foot massage as he relaxes with his ‘boys’ - He is living his best life after RUTO invited him to the dining table (VIDEO).





Friday, October 25, 2024 - Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho was spotted relaxing with his ‘boys’ in the streets of Mombasa while getting a foot massage.

The flamboyant CS shared a light moment with his ‘boys’ as they massaged his ego, some calling him the “Lion of Mombasa”.

“Tutamtoa Mining tumpeleke Internal Security (We will move him from the Mining ministry to the Internal Security)” one of his boys was heard saying in the video.

Joho is among Raila Odinga’s close allies who were nominated to the Cabinet after the formation of the broad-based government.

Before he joined the government, he was a strong critic of President Ruto.

Watch the video.

CS Joho Spotted Getting a Foot Massage As He Relaxes With His 'Boys' - He Is Living The Best Life After Ruto Invited Him To The 'Dining Table' pic.twitter.com/VRBQZEXYuy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 25, 2024

