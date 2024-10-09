Kiburi imeanza as Treasury CS JOHN MBADI snubs the Senate summons without showing any remorse – Look!

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has disappointed Senators after he snubbed the Senate summons without showing any remorse.
Mbadi was among three leaders
who snubbed summons after being directed to appear before the Senate Committee
on Energy on Tuesday.
He was supposed to respond to
alleged irregularities in the Construction of the Ksh48 billion Line 5
(Mombasa-Nairobi) Pipeline with lawmakers looking for answers.
Committee members expressed
their frustration over Mbadi's failure to honor the summon, a situation which
was exacerbated by the fact that the Finance Minister did not issue an apology
or give any reasons for his absence.
"The Cabinet Secretary for
Treasury, John Mbadi did not give reasons for not appearing before the Senate
Committee on Energy," Wahome stated as quoted by the official Parliament
social media handles.
Besides Mbadi, Kenya Pipeline
Managing Director Joe Sang, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, and the Director
General, of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Patrick Wanjiku were
also scheduled to appear before the committee to shed light on the matter.
Sang, however, sent apologies to
the Committee revealing that he had traveled to Saudi Arabia on official duty.
Auditor General Gathungu sent a
representative but the committee turned her away on account that she was not a
substantive office holder.
Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina
expressly stated that the representative did not take the oath of office and could
therefore not purport to represent Gathungu.
