Kiburi imeanza as Treasury CS JOHN MBADI snubs the Senate summons without showing any remorse – Look!





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has disappointed Senators after he snubbed the Senate summons without showing any remorse.

Mbadi was among three leaders who snubbed summons after being directed to appear before the Senate Committee on Energy on Tuesday.

He was supposed to respond to alleged irregularities in the Construction of the Ksh48 billion Line 5 (Mombasa-Nairobi) Pipeline with lawmakers looking for answers.

Committee members expressed their frustration over Mbadi's failure to honor the summon, a situation which was exacerbated by the fact that the Finance Minister did not issue an apology or give any reasons for his absence.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Treasury, John Mbadi did not give reasons for not appearing before the Senate Committee on Energy," Wahome stated as quoted by the official Parliament social media handles.

Besides Mbadi, Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Joe Sang, Auditor General Nancy Gathungu, and the Director General, of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) Patrick Wanjiku were also scheduled to appear before the committee to shed light on the matter.

Sang, however, sent apologies to the Committee revealing that he had traveled to Saudi Arabia on official duty.

Auditor General Gathungu sent a representative but the committee turned her away on account that she was not a substantive office holder.

Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina expressly stated that the representative did not take the oath of office and could therefore not purport to represent Gathungu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST