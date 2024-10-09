Activist KASMUEL MCOURE over the moon after meeting RAILA at his Capitol Office as he struggles to shed off ‘sellout’ tag

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Activist Kasmuel McOure has responded to backlash from a section of Kenyans following his meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office.
In a statement, the activist
described his meeting with Raila as a proud moment, adding that the decision to
meet the former Prime Minister was intentional.
"This was no secret. It is
a moment that I'm proud of and own fully. It was a deliberate decision, shaped
by a Kenyan reality I've sought your guidance on multiple times without
receiving clear answers”.
"You can accuse me of many
things, but not of lacking transparency; on my concerns about the movement,
certain individuals within it, or my process of consultation," he wrote on
social media platform X.
McOure noted that he sought
Raila for mentorship and guidance to help him achieve the societal change that
he is pursuing.
"In my careful analysis of
the country’s current state, after bravely pursuing various strategies despite
insults and surface-level support, I’ve found that learning from The Honourable
Raila Odinga offers one of the most realistic paths to achieving the change I’m
after," he added.
This comes a day after McOure
responded to accusations of being a "sellout" following his comments
at the Bomas of Kenya, where he notably failed to condemn an attack on fellow
activist Morara Kebaso.
Critics claimed his alignment
with political figures suggested a betrayal of the grassroots movements he once
championed.
However, McOure vehemently
denied the claims and challenged anyone with proof of his alleged corruption to
present it.
