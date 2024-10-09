Activist KASMUEL MCOURE over the moon after meeting RAILA at his Capitol Office as he struggles to shed off ‘sellout’ tag





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Activist Kasmuel McOure has responded to backlash from a section of Kenyans following his meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his Capitol Hill office.

In a statement, the activist described his meeting with Raila as a proud moment, adding that the decision to meet the former Prime Minister was intentional.

"This was no secret. It is a moment that I'm proud of and own fully. It was a deliberate decision, shaped by a Kenyan reality I've sought your guidance on multiple times without receiving clear answers”.

"You can accuse me of many things, but not of lacking transparency; on my concerns about the movement, certain individuals within it, or my process of consultation," he wrote on social media platform X.

McOure noted that he sought Raila for mentorship and guidance to help him achieve the societal change that he is pursuing.

"In my careful analysis of the country’s current state, after bravely pursuing various strategies despite insults and surface-level support, I’ve found that learning from The Honourable Raila Odinga offers one of the most realistic paths to achieving the change I’m after," he added.

This comes a day after McOure responded to accusations of being a "sellout" following his comments at the Bomas of Kenya, where he notably failed to condemn an attack on fellow activist Morara Kebaso.

Critics claimed his alignment with political figures suggested a betrayal of the grassroots movements he once championed.

However, McOure vehemently denied the claims and challenged anyone with proof of his alleged corruption to present it.

The Kenyan DAILY POST