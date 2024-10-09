RIGATHI GACHAGUA finally impeached by 281 MPs – Only 44 MPs opposed his impeachment





Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally been impeached by the National Assembly.

Gachagua was impeached by 281 Members of Parliament on Tuesday in a session graced by Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula.

The motion to impeach Gachagua was tabled by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse, who accused the second in command of gross violation of the constitution, corruption, and disrespecting President William Ruto among other charges.

In a historic move, the motion -- the culmination of months of open conflict between Gachagua and his boss -- was approved by 281 MPs in the 349-member National Assembly, more than the two-thirds required.

There were 44 votes against and one abstention, according to Wetangula.

The motion will now proceed to the upper-house, Senate, and if approved there, Gachagua would become the first deputy president to be removed from office in this way since impeachment was introduced in Kenya's revised 2010 constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST