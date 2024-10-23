GACHAGUA‘s case could drag on for about three years before it is concluded – Lawyer DANSTAN OMARI says





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Prominent Nairobi-based lawyer, Danstan Omari has revealed that the impeachment case against impeached deputy president Rigathi Gachagua could take up to three years before a final ruling.

Addressing journalists outside the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday, Omari shared his skepticism about the court's process and predicted that the Supreme Court would eventually decide the case.

He questioned how a court that is on the spot for violating the law would preside over a case in which Gachagua is accused of acting contrary to the constitution.

"Did you see the deputy president in court? Remember, the removal of the deputy president is being pushed on the grounds of violating the constitution.

"Now, the court itself has violated the Constitution. So what authority does that court have to remove him?" Omari posed.

Omari explained that Gachagua's case would not end at the current level in the High Court but would move to the Court of Appeal, and ultimately, the Supreme Court would have the final say.

"We are saying that this case will end up at the Court of Appeal, and from there, the final ruling on Gachagua will be made by the Supreme Court.

"So Kenyans, expect this case to drag on for about three years before it is concluded," Omari stated.

