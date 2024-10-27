Karma is busy. Nothing will happen to your man's side chick - Filmmaker ANIEBIET FRANCIS advises women







Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Filmmaker Aniebiet Francis has advised women to stop waiting for karma to catch up with their husbands' side chicks.

Aniebiet, who gave the advice in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 27, October said women should either take revenge on their men and the side chicks or move on.

“Nothing will happen to your man's side chick, stop cursing and swearing. Learn to treat f**k ups by yourself or you let go,” she wrote in a Facebook post while reacting to news of a former BBN housemate who welcomed a second child with her husband.

“For me, if you intentionally hurt me, I will become a prayer point in your family. I am a Christian that avenges my hurt. This post is not about man and side chics, it's about life and karma. If karma exists, it is either tired or very busy and before it gets to your turn, you would have kicked the buckets. Avenge what hurts you or move on. Good morning and happy Sunday.”



