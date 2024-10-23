KALONZO wins big as High Court grants Azimio an opportunity to nominate a candidate to the IEBC selection panel





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – The Azimio coalition has won big in the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

This is after the High Court granted the now Kalonzo Musyoka-led coalition an opportunity to nominate a candidate to the IEBC selection panel.

In a ruling delivered before Justice Janet Mulwa, Azimio was subsequently directed to nominate its candidate to the Selection Panel by not later than October 24 this year, by 3pm.

Mulwa also directed Azimio to conduct a fresh election for the minority coalition cluster in compliance with the law of the First Schedule of IEBC (Amendment) Act 2024, within 48 hours from the date of the ruling.

In the case, the Azimio coalition had moved to court to challenge a case where Augustus Kyalo Muli of the National Liberal Party was nominated to represent the minority coalition in Parliament, despite not being a member of any of the Azimio affiliate parties.

Azimio argued that the move to nominate Muli left her constituent parties without a representative on the panel, a position that would have likely jeopardized their involvement in the selection of the next IEBC team.

The judge also ruled that the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) judgment staying the nomination of Muli, be set aside.

The reconstitution of the IEBC is an urgent issue in the country, following the resignation of its commissioners after the disputed 2022 general elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST