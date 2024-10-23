KALONZO wins big as High Court grants Azimio an opportunity to nominate a candidate to the IEBC selection panel

Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – The Azimio coalition has won big in the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
This is after the High Court
granted the now Kalonzo Musyoka-led coalition an opportunity to nominate a
candidate to the IEBC selection panel.
In a ruling delivered before
Justice Janet Mulwa, Azimio was subsequently directed to nominate its candidate
to the Selection Panel by not later than October 24 this year, by 3pm.
Mulwa also directed Azimio
to conduct a fresh election for the minority coalition cluster in
compliance with the law of the First Schedule of IEBC (Amendment) Act 2024,
within 48 hours from the date of the ruling.
In the case, the Azimio
coalition had moved to court to challenge a case where Augustus Kyalo
Muli of the National Liberal Party was nominated to represent the minority
coalition in Parliament, despite not being a member of any of the Azimio
affiliate parties.
Azimio argued that the move to
nominate Muli left her constituent parties without a representative on the
panel, a position that would have likely jeopardized their involvement in the
selection of the next IEBC team.
The judge also ruled that
the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) judgment staying the
nomination of Muli, be set aside.
The reconstitution of the IEBC
is an urgent issue in the country, following the resignation of its
commissioners after the disputed 2022 general elections.
