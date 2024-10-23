End of the mission as gallant KDF soldiers deployed to combat Al-Shabaab terrorists in Somalia finally return home





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - A section of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed in Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has returned to Kenya.

In a statement by KDF yesterday, the soldiers returned to the country over the weekend and were welcomed by Brigadier (Brig) Jackson Lesaiyo, the Commander of Embakasi Garrison.

According to KDF, the move was part of a phased drawdown under ATMIS, which includes gradually transferring security responsibilities to Somalia's security forces.

"The troops, stationed at Kuday Forward Operating Base (FOB), arrived as part of a phased drawdown under ATMIS, which involves gradually handing over security responsibilities to Somalia Security Forces," KDF explained.

Brig. Lesaiyo praised the troops for their dedication, professionalism, and discipline during their deployment, highlighting the positive impact they had on regional security.

“We are proud of you and congratulations on completing your tour of duty. We appreciate you for upholding high levels of professionalism and discipline, enabling you to effectively execute your mandate,” he remarked.

The KDF commander further acknowledged that the soldiers' efforts contributed to a safer Somalia and a more secure region.

The officers will now undergo routine post-deployment counseling for a smooth transition back to civilian life.

"The troops will undergo routine post-deployment counseling programs to assist in their smooth transition back to civilian life and family reunification," KDF stated.

