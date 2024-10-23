High Court deals Kenyans a severe blow as it rules in RUTO’s favour on Housing Levy – Look!





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 – Kenyans will have to continue painfully paying the monthly Housing Levy.

This comes after the High Court ruled that the Affordable Housing Act, of 2024, was properly enacted and in line with the Constitution, paving the way for the government to proceed with the program.

The three-judge bench comprising Justices; Olga Sewe, John Chigiti, and Josephine Mong'are found that adequate public participation was conducted and due process was followed when establishing the fund.

This was after six cases were filed at the courts challenging the levy's legality.

The judges observed that their ruling solely focused on key issues that were raised by the petitioners regarding the Affordable Housing Act.

The key issues for determination included; whether there was adequate public participation on the matter, whether Articles 27, 40, and 43 of the Constitution were infringed, and whether the Act clawed on devolution.

The court was also supposed to determine whether the government unprocedurally used public land to construct the houses without involving the National Lands Commission (NLC).

The ruling is a big win for President William Ruto who will now continue with his controversial affordable housing program.

The Kenyan DAILY POST