It will carry severe consequences - US warns that Iran is preparing imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel







Tuesday, October 01, 2024 - The United States on Tuesday warned Iran against attacking Israel, saying it had credible intelligence that Iran is preparing an imminent ballistic missile attack against Israel.

“The United States has indications that Iran is preparing to imminently launch a ballistic missile attack against Israel. We are actively supporting defensive preparations to defend Israel against this attack. A direct military attack from Iran against Israel will carry severe consequences for Iran,” a senior White House official said in a statement.

The US said it is prepared to do whatever it can to help Israel intercept anything Iran directs its way, similar to how the US offered its assistance in April, when Iran launched a wave of drones and missiles towards Israel, the vast majority of which were successfully shot down, a US official said.





Tensions between Israel and Iran have increased significantly in recent weeks as Israel has stepped up its efforts against Hezbollah in Lebanon, an Iran-funded militant group while simultaneously engaging in it's war in Gaza.

Israel killed scores of Hezbollah militants by blowing up communication devices last week while launching bomb attacks that killed several Hezbollah militants including leader, Hassan Nasrallah

Also, in another move that could blow the Middle-East region into an all-out war, Israel on Monday launched a ground operation in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah leadership.