Instagram model to go on trial over false assault claim made against AC Milan football star THEO HERNANDEZ







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - An Instagram model accused of making a false r@pe claim against AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez will go on trial.

According to Mail Online, model Luisa Kremleva will go on trial later this month at a Costa del Sol court. Public prosecutors want her to receive a two-year prison sentence and a £12,000 fine if convicted.

Kremleva, thought to have dual Russian-Spanish nationality, told police she had been raped in a Porsche Cayenne outside the glitzy Marbella nightclub Olivia Valere.

She also claimed the French international had caused her knee injuries by pushing her out of the vehicle onto the ground after forcing himself on her.

Prosecutors stepped in when a court archived Kremleva's rape claim after police obtained CCTV footage showing the model, who made a name for herself in Spain on reality TV shows, suffered her knee injuries in a fall outside the nightclub.

A judge ruled there was no evidence a crime had been committed.

Hernandez's accuser ended up being arrested after failed attempts to hand her a court summons.

Prosecutors alleged in their indictment Kremleva had acted 'maliciously' in accusing Hernandez of raping her after he snubbed her attempts to get him to go home with her after 'consensual' sex in the car.

Her mum Mila went on Spanish TV after news of her January 13 2020 detention broke to claim: 'My daughter is not under arrest. She went to pick up a court notification. With time the truth is going to come out.'

The model subsequently wrote on social media: 'I have not been arrested. I have not been convicted of any crime. The truth will come out.'

Court sources confirmed Kremleva's one-day trial has been scheduled for October 28 at a court in Malaga.