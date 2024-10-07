Is First Lady RACHEL RUTO’s eye swollen? - Video sparks reactions.





Monday, October 7, 2024 - A video of First Lady Rachel Ruto speaking at a public function has spared reactions on social media, with some saying that she has a swollen eye.

Rachel was speaking at AEF Reuben Primary School in Embakasi South Constituency where she donated tablets to enhance the school's digital learning capacity and enable learners to develop digital skills at an early age.

Youthful politician Rodgers Kipembe shared the video on his X account and claimed that the swollen eye was a result of domestic abuse.

This is not the first time that the First Lady has appeared in public with a swollen eye, sparking reactions on social media.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.