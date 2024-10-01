RUTO is a political genius! See how he created an outright enmity between Kikuyus and Kambas to prevent KALONZO teaming up with GACHAGUA in 2027





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - President William Ruto is a political genius going by how he is trying to ensure he is re-elected in 2027.

Ruto won the 2022 presidential election after he received immense support from the Mt Kenya region.

In fact, almost half of the votes that propelled him to the House on the Hill came from the vote-rich region that voted for him to the last man.

But going by the latest political developments, Ruto is slowly losing the Mt Kenya vote due to the impeachment of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua has in the past said he is ready to work with Kalonzo Musyoka in 2027 if Ruto is not interested in the Mt Kenya vote.

Since the alliance between Gachagua and Kalonzo will give Ruto a run for his money, he has decided to rock the boat by roping in Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse in the DP‘s impeachment.

Mutuse, a Kamba, tabling the impeachment motion could foster enmity between the Kamba and Kikuyu communities, jeopardizing any potential alliance between Gachagua and Kalonzo for the 2027 elections.

