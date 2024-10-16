Video shows how the owner of the luxury SUV that was set ablaze after hitting two people in Ruaka tried to plead with the irate mob

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the owner of the multi-million car that was set ablaze in Ruaka desperately pleading with the irate crowd to spare the car.
Despite his pleas, the mob
ignored him and set the luxury SUV on fire
The altercation began following a
road accident in which a couple tragically lost their lives on the
Ruaka-Ndenderu Highway.
In the video, the visibly
shaken owner of the Land Cruiser pleads for mercy from the enraged group.
Despite his efforts to
explain the situation, the mob, appearing unmoved, set the vehicle ablaze using
petrol.
The car was soon engulfed in flames
as bystanders recorded the tragic scene on their phones.
The man fled from the scene after
the mob threatened to lynch him.
Police said they are looking for
the owner of the torched car and warned members of the public against taking
the law into their own hands.
Watch the video.
See How The Owner Of The Luxury SUV That Was Set Ablaze in Ruaka After Hitting Two People Desperately Tried To Plead With The Irate Mob pic.twitter.com/gsqMo72CmJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 16, 2024
