Video shows how the owner of the luxury SUV that was set ablaze after hitting two people in Ruaka tried to plead with the irate mob





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - A video has emerged showing the owner of the multi-million car that was set ablaze in Ruaka desperately pleading with the irate crowd to spare the car.

Despite his pleas, the mob ignored him and set the luxury SUV on fire

The altercation began following a road accident in which a couple tragically lost their lives on the Ruaka-Ndenderu Highway.

In the video, the visibly shaken owner of the Land Cruiser pleads for mercy from the enraged group.

Despite his efforts to explain the situation, the mob, appearing unmoved, set the vehicle ablaze using petrol.

The car was soon engulfed in flames as bystanders recorded the tragic scene on their phones.

The man fled from the scene after the mob threatened to lynch him.

Police said they are looking for the owner of the torched car and warned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands.

See How The Owner Of The Luxury SUV That Was Set Ablaze in Ruaka After Hitting Two People Desperately Tried To Plead With The Irate Mob pic.twitter.com/gsqMo72CmJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 16, 2024

