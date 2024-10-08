Hezbollah leader issues chilling threat to Israelis as the group extends rocket fire deeper into Israel

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Hezbollah's acting leader has issued a chilling threat to Israel as conflict between the IDF and the terror group gets more intense.
Acting leader Sheikh Naim Kassem, appointed following the
IDF's assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on September 27, said
in a televised statement today that even more Israelis would be displaced as
Hezbollah fires rockets further into Israel.
He also claimed that despite the severe damage done using
airstrikes and the pager and walkie-talkie explosions, Hezbollah's capabilities
were still intact.
Kassem said: 'We are firing hundreds of rockets and dozens
of drones. A large number of settlements and cities are under the fire of the
resistance.
'Our capabilities are fine and our fighters are deployed
along the front lines.'
He suggested Hezbollah's top leaders are directing the war
and that commanders killed by Israel have been replaced, saying: 'We have no
vacant posts.'
He added that Hezbollah will name a new leader to succeed
Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on an underground
base in Beirut last month, 'but the circumstances are difficult because of
the war'.
The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has today reached
new heights.
The terror group today said that it launched a 'large salvo'
of 85 projectiles at the northern Israeli city of Haifa, with the IDF
confirming it had witnessed the missiles crossing the border, adding that it
had intercepted most of them.
Meanwhile, the IDF said it killed a senior Hezbollah
commander in a strike on Beirut.
The military said the strike killed Suhail Husseini, who it
said was responsible for overseeing logistics, budget, and management of the
group.
