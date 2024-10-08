Hezbollah leader issues chilling threat to Israelis as the group extends rocket fire deeper into Israel







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Hezbollah's acting leader has issued a chilling threat to Israel as conflict between the IDF and the terror group gets more intense.

Acting leader Sheikh Naim Kassem, appointed following the IDF's assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on September 27, said in a televised statement today that even more Israelis would be displaced as Hezbollah fires rockets further into Israel.

He also claimed that despite the severe damage done using airstrikes and the pager and walkie-talkie explosions, Hezbollah's capabilities were still intact.

Kassem said: 'We are firing hundreds of rockets and dozens of drones. A large number of settlements and cities are under the fire of the resistance.

'Our capabilities are fine and our fighters are deployed along the front lines.'

He suggested Hezbollah's top leaders are directing the war and that commanders killed by Israel have been replaced, saying: 'We have no vacant posts.'

He added that Hezbollah will name a new leader to succeed Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on an underground base in Beirut last month, 'but the circumstances are difficult because of the war'.

The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel has today reached new heights.

The terror group today said that it launched a 'large salvo' of 85 projectiles at the northern Israeli city of Haifa, with the IDF confirming it had witnessed the missiles crossing the border, adding that it had intercepted most of them.

Meanwhile, the IDF said it killed a senior Hezbollah commander in a strike on Beirut.

The military said the strike killed Suhail Husseini, who it said was responsible for overseeing logistics, budget, and management of the group.