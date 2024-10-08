GEOFFREY HINTON and JOHN HOPFIELD win the Nobel prize in physics for their pioneering work on the foundations of artificial intelligence







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the "Godfather of AI," and physicist John Hopfield have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking work in the field of artificial intelligence.

The pair's pioneering research in neural networks, dating back to the 1980s, has laid the foundation for technologies that are revolutionizing industries and society at large, but their work also raises profound ethical and existential concerns.

Hinton, 76, and Hopfield, 91, were honoured "for foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with artificial neural networks," according to the Nobel committee. The announcement was made in Stockholm on Tuesday, October 8.

Speaking via phone after the announcement, British-Canadian Hinton expressed both pride and caution. "In the same circumstances, I would do the same again, but I am worried that the overall consequence of this might be systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control," he said.

Hinton made headlines in 2023 when he left his position at Google, citing concerns about the "profound risks to society and humanity" posed by AI technology. When asked last year whether artificial intelligence could lead to humanity's downfall, Hinton remarked, "It's not inconceivable."

John Hopfield, an American professor from Princeton University, was recognized for creating the "Hopfield network," an associative memory model used to store and reconstruct patterns in data. His work has had far-reaching implications for AI's ability to recognize and organize information.

Upon learning of the award, Hopfield, who was staying at a thatched cottage in England, described his reaction as "astounded" and "heartwarming." He was notified of the honour after returning home from a flu shot and a coffee run.

Ellen Moons, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, noted that neural networks have become integral to everyday technologies, including facial recognition and language translation. However, she also cautioned that AI’s rapid development has led to concerns about its future impact on humanity.

“Humans carry the responsibility for using this new technology in a safe and ethical way,” Moons stated during the press conference. Hinton’s work, specifically his development of the Boltzmann machine based on Hopfield’s earlier research, has made it possible for AI to identify specific elements in pictures and autonomously find patterns in data.

Reflecting on the transformative potential of AI, Hinton said, “It will be comparable with the industrial revolution. But instead of exceeding people in physical strength, it’s going to exceed people in intellectual ability.”

He acknowledged that society is entering uncharted territory, stating, “We have no experience of what it’s like to have things smarter than us, and it’s going to be wonderful in many respects, in areas like healthcare.”

The Nobel Prize in Physics is one of the most prestigious awards in the world, with winners receiving a diploma, a gold medal, and a $1 million prize. Hinton and Hopfield’s win follows the 2024 Nobel Medicine Prize, awarded to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their work on microRNA.

Since its inception in 1901, the Nobel Prize has recognized individuals whose contributions have “conferred the greatest benefit on humankind,” as envisioned by prize founder Alfred Nobel.

Hinton and Hopfield will receive their award from King Carl XVI Gustaf in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.