GEOFFREY HINTON and JOHN HOPFIELD win the Nobel prize in physics for their pioneering work on the foundations of artificial intelligence

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Geoffrey Hinton, widely known as the "Godfather of AI," and physicist John Hopfield have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for their groundbreaking work in the field of artificial intelligence.
The pair's pioneering research in neural networks, dating
back to the 1980s, has laid the foundation for technologies that are
revolutionizing industries and society at large, but their work also raises
profound ethical and existential concerns.
Hinton, 76, and Hopfield, 91, were honoured "for
foundational discoveries and inventions that enable machine learning with
artificial neural networks," according to the Nobel committee. The
announcement was made in Stockholm on Tuesday, October 8.
Speaking via phone after the announcement, British-Canadian
Hinton expressed both pride and caution. "In the same circumstances, I
would do the same again, but I am worried that the overall consequence of this
might be systems more intelligent than us that eventually take control,"
he said.
Hinton made headlines in 2023 when he left his position at
Google, citing concerns about the "profound risks to society and
humanity" posed by AI technology. When asked last year whether artificial
intelligence could lead to humanity's downfall, Hinton remarked, "It's not
inconceivable."
John Hopfield, an American professor from Princeton
University, was recognized for creating the "Hopfield network," an
associative memory model used to store and reconstruct patterns in data. His
work has had far-reaching implications for AI's ability to recognize and
organize information.
Upon learning of the award, Hopfield, who was staying at a
thatched cottage in England, described his reaction as "astounded"
and "heartwarming." He was notified of the honour after returning
home from a flu shot and a coffee run.
Ellen Moons, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, noted
that neural networks have become integral to everyday technologies, including
facial recognition and language translation. However, she also cautioned that
AI’s rapid development has led to concerns about its future impact on humanity.
“Humans carry the responsibility for using this new
technology in a safe and ethical way,” Moons stated during the press
conference. Hinton’s work, specifically his development of the Boltzmann
machine based on Hopfield’s earlier research, has made it possible for AI to
identify specific elements in pictures and autonomously find patterns in data.
Reflecting on the transformative potential of AI, Hinton
said, “It will be comparable with the industrial revolution. But instead of
exceeding people in physical strength, it’s going to exceed people in
intellectual ability.”
He acknowledged that society is entering uncharted
territory, stating, “We have no experience of what it’s like to have things
smarter than us, and it’s going to be wonderful in many respects, in areas like
healthcare.”
The Nobel Prize in Physics is one of the most prestigious
awards in the world, with winners receiving a diploma, a gold medal, and a $1
million prize. Hinton and Hopfield’s win follows the 2024 Nobel Medicine Prize,
awarded to American scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their work on
microRNA.
Since its inception in 1901, the Nobel Prize has recognized
individuals whose contributions have “conferred the greatest benefit on
humankind,” as envisioned by prize founder Alfred Nobel.
Hinton and Hopfield will receive their award from King Carl
XVI Gustaf in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s
death.
