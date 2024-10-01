Here’s a video of Rift Valley billionaire DAVID LANG’AT saying that RUTO ‘conned him’ after financing his campaigns - Why is MORARA being arrested? (WATCH).





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Renowned political activist Morara Kebaso was arrested and arraigned at Milimani Law Courts for allegedly posting false information about Rift Valley billionaire David Lang’at.

In the controversial post, Morara allegedly accused President William Ruto of reportedly tricking Lang’at into taking loans to finance his campaigns, with the promise of lucrative goodies after grabbing power.

"William Ruto approached DL Langat and told him he desperately needed more money for the campaign. DL Langat used his properties as security and took big loans to help his friend...," Kebaso alleged in the controversial post shared on the activist's X account.

"Right now, DL Langat is being auctioned by banks and the person who is buying the properties is William Ruto," the controversial post read further.

However, it is now emerging that Morara was just quoting what Lang’at said during his mother’s burial about two weeks ago.

The wealthy businessman, who was among the tycoons who funded Ruto, revealed that the head of state short-changed him.

Watch the video.

Ruto shortchanged his billionaire friend. Here is David Langat (DL) sending a warning to Ruto during his mother's burial 2 weeks ago, on September 11. RUTO IS A DEALER NOT A LEADER! https://t.co/wPt0hQGPCj pic.twitter.com/3z92poCImQ — PropesaTV (@PropesaTV) September 29, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.