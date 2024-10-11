Here is MORARA KEBASO's request to DP RIGATHI GACHAGUA who was impeached by National Assembly on Tuesday





Friday, October 11, 2024 - Self-proclaimed Gen Z president and lawyer Morara Kebaso has reached out to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, requesting his assistance for his series exposé, dubbed 'Vampire Diaries’ that highlights stalled government projects.

In a statement on Thursday, October 10, Morara claimed that he believed Gachagua had information that could help him in his investigation.

The activist added that he does not believe in kicking someone when they're down, even as the deputy president awaits his fate following his impeachment by the National Assembly.

"I never kick a man when he is down. Hello Rigathi Gachagua, you have missed a call from me. I believe you have a lot of information that can help me in my vampire diaries.

"Would you like to share this information?" Morara posed.

The activist has been in the headlines lately as he continues with his onslaught against President William Ruto's administration.

He has been in and out of police cells for criticizing President William Ruto and his administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST