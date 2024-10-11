Detectives raid a godown in Nakuru and seize counterfeit alcohol being packaged - Mnakunywa Sumu (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 11, 2024 - In a determined effort to rid the market of counterfeit goods, a joint task force comprised of officers from DCI Headquarters, the Nakuru Regional County Investigations Office, and the Kenya Revenue Authority Enforcement has apprehended three individuals in Nakuru for their involvement in fabricating counterfeit alcoholic spirit brands.

Mary Mugure, Peter Macharia, and Vincent Kibagendi were arrested in a godown on Print Press Road within the Nakuru industrial area.

Officers seized 60 sacks of assorted bottle caps for different alcoholic spirit brands, a plastic molding machine, two and a half drums of ethanol, and various labels and stickers for the fake brands.

The recovered items were transported to the KRA warehouse in Nakuru, and the suspects are currently in custody, pending arraignment.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirms its dedication to collaborating with other stakeholders to combat the infiltration of counterfeit products in the market.

