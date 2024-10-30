How police recovered a gun belonging to slain Wells Fargo HR boss WILLIS AYIEKO after a dramatic gunfight with a suspect believed to be behind his murder.

Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Police have recovered a gun belonging to slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko after a gunfight in the outskirts of Siaya town.
According to police reports, a woman and her boyfriend
were driving in a salon car when they were confronted by cops on Wednesday
morning, prompting a gunfight.
The man, who is believed to be the main suspect in the
murder, escaped with injuries after dropping a gun belonging to the slain Wells
Fargo boss.
His girlfriend was arrested and taken into custody for
questioning.
The pistol was empty when it was recovered.
Police want any medical facility that may attend to an
injured person in the area to report to authorities.
“We believe the main suspect escaped with gunshot wounds and we appeal to the local health facilities that may get such a case to report it immediately,” said an officer aware of the probe.
A hunt was immediately launched in the area following the shootout with major roads to and out of Siaya Town being blocked.
On Monday, another suspect believed to be involved in the
murder was arrested in Nairobi’s Dandora Estate.
It is believed that he had rented a house using the proceeds
of the heinous crime.
The suspect was placed at the scene of the crime through forensic analysis.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments