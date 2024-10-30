How police recovered a gun belonging to slain Wells Fargo HR boss WILLIS AYIEKO after a dramatic gunfight with a suspect believed to be behind his murder.





Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Police have recovered a gun belonging to slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko after a gunfight in the outskirts of Siaya town.

According to police reports, a woman and her boyfriend were driving in a salon car when they were confronted by cops on Wednesday morning, prompting a gunfight.

The man, who is believed to be the main suspect in the murder, escaped with injuries after dropping a gun belonging to the slain Wells Fargo boss.

His girlfriend was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

The pistol was empty when it was recovered.

Police want any medical facility that may attend to an injured person in the area to report to authorities.



“We believe the main suspect escaped with gunshot wounds and we appeal to the local health facilities that may get such a case to report it immediately,” said an officer aware of the probe.



A hunt was immediately launched in the area following the shootout with major roads to and out of Siaya Town being blocked.

On Monday, another suspect believed to be involved in the murder was arrested in Nairobi’s Dandora Estate.

It is believed that he had rented a house using the proceeds of the heinous crime.



The suspect was placed at the scene of the crime through forensic analysis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.