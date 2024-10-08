GACHAGUA was discussed in Parliament in 1995 when he was a DO for being brutal - The MPs called for his dismissal (LOOK).





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Renowned historian Odhiambo Levin Opiyo has revealed that the conduct of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was discussed in Parliament in 1995 when he was a young District Officer (DO)

The MPs wanted Gachagua dismissed for being brutal.

They directed their complaints to Ole Sunkuli who was then a powerful minister in the Office of The President.

Ironically Sunkuli, who is currently the MP for Kilgoris, is among those who have spoken in Parliament in support of Gachagua’s impeachment.









