ABABU NAMWAMBA lands a lucrative international job months after RUTO unceremoniously fired him from Cabinet – Look!

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has landed a new job months after President William Ruto dismissed him from his Cabinet alongside other Cabinet Secretaries for incompetence and corruption.
In a statement, Namwamba
announced that he was appointed the President of the Africa-China Legal
Alliance which will see him work within the legal frameworks, and dispute
resolution, among other bilateral issues between Africa and China.
The former CS shared the
news of his latest opportunity on his social media, stating that it was an
honour for him to land such an opportunity.
He also added that he will be
traveling to China to formalise the historic partnership that will see his law
firm work closely with another Chinese legal firm, Jingsh Law.
“Honoured to accept the position
of President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance, inspired by the
ground-breaking joint work of Ababu Namwamba Attorneys-at-Law and Chinese
Jingsh Law Firm.”
“Traveling to China shortly to
formalize this historic partnership. Justice is a universal language, and the
globe is the pinnacle stage for its grandest manifestation. World, our
oyster,’’ Namwamba shared.
However, Namwamba did not share
the specific details of his new position as the President of the Africa-China
Legal Alliance, a role that is expected to see him work closely with other
legal minds across the two countries.
Namwamba served as a
Cabinet Secretary for Sports in the regime of current President William
Ruto before the anti-government protests by Gen Z piled pressure on the Head of
State to dismiss his Cabinet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments