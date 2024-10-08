ABABU NAMWAMBA lands a lucrative international job months after RUTO unceremoniously fired him from Cabinet – Look!





Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Former Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has landed a new job months after President William Ruto dismissed him from his Cabinet alongside other Cabinet Secretaries for incompetence and corruption.

In a statement, Namwamba announced that he was appointed the President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance which will see him work within the legal frameworks, and dispute resolution, among other bilateral issues between Africa and China.

The former CS shared the news of his latest opportunity on his social media, stating that it was an honour for him to land such an opportunity.

He also added that he will be traveling to China to formalise the historic partnership that will see his law firm work closely with another Chinese legal firm, Jingsh Law.

“Honoured to accept the position of President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance, inspired by the ground-breaking joint work of Ababu Namwamba Attorneys-at-Law and Chinese Jingsh Law Firm.”

“Traveling to China shortly to formalize this historic partnership. Justice is a universal language, and the globe is the pinnacle stage for its grandest manifestation. World, our oyster,’’ Namwamba shared.

However, Namwamba did not share the specific details of his new position as the President of the Africa-China Legal Alliance, a role that is expected to see him work closely with other legal minds across the two countries.

Namwamba served as a Cabinet Secretary for Sports in the regime of current President William Ruto before the anti-government protests by Gen Z piled pressure on the Head of State to dismiss his Cabinet.

