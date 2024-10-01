GACHAGUA is confident Kenyans will save him from impeachment as he dares RUTO’s allies to conduct public participation over his ouster.





Tuesday, October 1, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has stated that MPs will fail in their attempt to impeach him, arguing that they have not conducted public participation as required by the Constitution.

In an interview with Mt Kenya East radio stations on Sunday, Gachagua said kicking him out of the Kenya Kwanza administration would not be a walk in the park like lawmakers want it to appear.

Mr. Gachagua said from the meetings he had held over the past week, the people in the Mt Kenya region are not interested in seeing him out of the government.

He said public participation is enshrined in the Constitution before such a matter as impeachment is decided, adding that “it not done just like that. We must follow the law and the Constitution is clear where the Parliament cannot be left alone to handle such a serious matter…”

“I am waiting to see how they will conduct the public participation after the motion is tabled because that is a requirement.

"Let the MPs go to the people and ask them whether impeaching Gachagua is the right thing to do when we have a lot of work to do,” the DP said.

“I have toured the Mt Kenya region and my people on the ground have told me I should not get shaken, and assured me that when their MPs come to ask them whether they should impeach me, they will tell them off.

"The job I hold was given to me by the people of Kenya and just 200 people cannot overturn the will of the people,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST