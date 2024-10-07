I am supporting GACHAGUA impeachment because he predicted my marriage will not last six months – Murang’a Woman Rep BETTY MAINA reveals





Monday, October 7, 2024 - Murang’a County Woman Representative, Betty Maina, revealed that she is supporting the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua because he once predicted that her marriage would not last six months.

Betty Maina married Mathira Member of Parliament, Eric Wamumbi, in 2023. Wamumbi is also backing the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Sunday, October 6th, Gachagua made a public plea, asking President William Ruto, members of parliament, and all Kenyans for forgiveness.

However, in a statement on Facebook, Maina remained firm, insisting she has no space to forgive the embattled deputy president.

Maina disclosed that Gachagua insulted and humiliated her in the past.

The woman rep narrated how Gachagua broke her heart by allegedly uttering unpalatable things during her wedding.

"We have been insulted, threatened and humiliated. On his way to my dowry and the night prior, he said unpalatable and venomous things that broke me completely.

"The things he has said about me in person, and his associates have said, I have no space for forgiveness," Maina said.

"He has referred to my lady colleagues as pr0st!tut3s. He even bet my marriage wouldn't last for 6 months, yet I had trusted him," Maina added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST