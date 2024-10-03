Embattled DP GACHAGUA moves to court for the third time seeking to stop his impeachment motion - LOOK





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has moved to court over tomorrow’s public participation exercise on his impeachment.

Through Swanya and Company Advocates, Gachagua says the motion to impeach him is founded on deceit and misrepresentation of material facts.

These falsehoods, he says, have been peddled to the public so as to achieve an unconstitutional purpose.

He says the motion is a "choreographed political lynching designed to defeat the sovereign will of the Kenyan people expressed at the presidential election held August 2022."

Gachagua’s impeachment motion was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Mwengi Mutuse.

The grounds for Gachagua's impeachment are gross misconduct, corruption, bullying, and disrespecting President William Ruto.

