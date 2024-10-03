Embattled DP GACHAGUA moves to court for the third time seeking to stop his impeachment motion - LOOK

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has moved to court over tomorrow’s public participation exercise on his impeachment.
Through Swanya and Company
Advocates, Gachagua says the motion to impeach him is founded on deceit and
misrepresentation of material facts.
These falsehoods, he says, have
been peddled to the public so as to achieve an unconstitutional purpose.
He says the motion is a
"choreographed political lynching designed to defeat the sovereign will of
the Kenyan people expressed at the presidential election held August
2022."
Gachagua’s impeachment motion
was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday by Kibwezi West Member of Parliament,
Mwengi Mutuse.
The grounds for Gachagua's
impeachment are gross misconduct, corruption, bullying, and disrespecting
President William Ruto.
