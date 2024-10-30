The wife to prominent city car dealer FRANCIS NGANGA of Valley Road Motors dies after botched plastic surgery at a private facility - Miale Lounge proprietor died after a procedure at the same facility (PHOTOs).









Wednesday, October 30, 2024 - Prominent city car dealer Francis Nganga, the proprietor of Valley Road Motors and Village Market Auto Bazaar, is mourning following the death of his wife Lucy.

The businessman’s wife died following a botched plastic surgery procedure done at a local private facility dubbed, Body By Design.

Sally Wangechi, the proprietor of the famous Miale Lounge, also died after she developed complications, following a skin-lightening procedure done at the same facility in 2021.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among the prominent figures who have condoled with the family of the renowned car dealer.

Sonko emotionally mourned the deceased businessman’s wife and revealed that she once campaigned for him.

The private clinic has deactivated its social media pages after Nganga’s wife died following a botched plastic surgery at the facility.

May her soul rest in peace.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.