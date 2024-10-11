EACC officials arrest two people masquerading as Kebs Officers and raiding business premises asking for bribes - They even duped police and asked for security (PHOTOs).





Friday, October 11, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials have arrested two fake Kebs Officers who, while accompanied by uniformed police officers, were inspecting goods in shops within Bamburi area and thereafter arresting, detaining, and extorting shop owners alleging that they were selling expired goods.

The suspects had reportedly duped the police officers into believing that they were genuine KEBS Officers on official duty requiring police escort in a crackdown on expired goods in Mombasa shops.

The Commission mounted an operation at Kadzandani Mwatamba Police Station where the arrested shop owners were being detained and extorted.

The fraudsters were demanding amounts ranging from Kes.20,000 to Kes.50,000 as a mandatory condition for releasing the victims and returning their confiscated goods.

The suspects, Tabitha Wangechi Kwena and Wycliffe Nyamanya are designated as Consumer Protection Officers working with an agency they call Multi-Works & Rights Enforcement.

The suspects were detained at Mombasa Central Police Station and arraigned before the Mombasa Anti-Corruption Court.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects have engaged in similar illegal activities in other parts of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.