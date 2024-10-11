EACC officials arrest two people masquerading as Kebs Officers and raiding business premises asking for bribes - They even duped police and asked for security (PHOTOs).

Friday, October 11, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials have arrested two fake Kebs Officers who, while accompanied by uniformed police officers, were inspecting goods in shops within Bamburi area and thereafter arresting, detaining, and extorting shop owners alleging that they were selling expired goods.
The suspects
had reportedly duped the police officers into believing that they were genuine KEBS
Officers on official duty requiring police escort in a crackdown on expired
goods in Mombasa shops.
The Commission
mounted an operation at Kadzandani Mwatamba Police Station where the arrested
shop owners were being detained and extorted.
The fraudsters were demanding amounts ranging
from Kes.20,000 to Kes.50,000 as a mandatory condition for releasing the
victims and returning their confiscated goods.
The
suspects, Tabitha Wangechi Kwena and Wycliffe Nyamanya are designated as
Consumer Protection Officers working with an agency they call Multi-Works &
Rights Enforcement.
The suspects
were detained at Mombasa Central Police Station and arraigned before the
Mombasa Anti-Corruption Court.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspects have engaged in similar illegal activities in other parts of the country.
