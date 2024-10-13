DNA testing is not our culture. Any child born by a married woman belongs to her husband - LADY says







Sunday, October 13, 2024 - A lady called Ogochukwu Juliet Victory has said that DNA testing is not part of her culture and any child born by a married woman belongs to her husband.

She stated this while reacting under a Facebook post by one Chioma Onwuesi, who called for compulsory DNA tests in hospitals after her friend discovered that he's not the biological father of his three children.

Another lady, Uchenna Nneka Nwigwe also said that in her village, all the children born by a woman belongs to the man that paid her bride price, adding that 'DNA test is baseless'