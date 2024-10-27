CHRIS BROWN accused of drugging a lady and assaulting her while on DIDDY’s yacht in new documentary







Monday, October 28, 2024 - American singer, Chris Brown has been accused in a new documentary of s3xual assault while aboard embattled music executive, Sean Diddy Comb’s yacht in 2020.

The forthcoming documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, will reveal the claim, according to People magazine.

People magazine received quotes from the film, which featured an anonymous woman saying:

“Even coming forward as a Jane Doe, some people still found out who I was. Coming forward with this now, I just hope I can shed light on what really happened.” She also said that she received death threats.

She took a trip to Miami in 2020 and was invited onto Diddy’s yacht by a friend, where she allegedly encountered Brown.

“We had talked, and he had handed me a drink. I’m not even sure… this is when my memory starts getting a little bit weird. I don’t remember if I saw him pour it, but I just drank it and he just hands me another drink. As I’m standing there, I did start to feel tired and my body was feeling a little heavy.”

She added that Brown then brought her to a bedroom: “I remember I did lay back and I’m like, ‘Why can’t I get up?’ Next thing I know he was on top of me and I couldn’t move and I said ‘No’ and then I felt him… next thing I knew he was inside me,” Doe, in tears, alleges, claiming that he ejaculated inside her. “I was so disgusted.”

‘Jane Doe’ said in a statement to PEOPLE, “None of the text[s] disproved the occurrence of the sexual assault. I want people to realize that and stop shaming victims and/or calling them liars just because they love an artist they don’t even know.”

Also, in the documentary, another woman named Liziane Gutierrez, who accused Chris Brown of attacking her in 2016, came forward for the first time on Instagram, revealing that she spoke about Brown in the documentary.

In her Instagram post, she wrote in Spanish and English: “Lier [sic], clout chaser, ridiculous are just same of the things I have heard over the years since I decided to tell what happened to me. I’m not sure if Im psychologically ready to face the consequences of appearing in this documentary including financial consequences since I signed a non disclosure agreement.”

“But I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to let people know what I went thought [sic] and tell my side of the story. Several women agreed to participate and share their stories. We all went through a similar situation. We cant be against domestic violence and simply ignore some cases or even worse blame the victim.

“This is an investigative documentary in which I provided some evidence from the facts that happened with me back in 2016. I cant say much now but please watch it when it airs on October 27th and then we can talk more about it once it’s released.

“For now I’m just going to leave a question for u all If someone is lying about you, would you pay for their silence?”

Investigation Discovery’s Chris Brown: A History of Violence explores allegations made against the singer by Rihanna, Karrueche Tran and others.

Brown’s attorneys deny Doe’s claim and call all the allegations in the documentary “malicious and false.”