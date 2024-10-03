ANGELINA JOLIE seemingly confirms relationship with rumoured rapper boyfriend







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - It appears Angelina Jolie is ready to give love another chance with younger rapper Akala.

The actor seemingly confirmed her relationship with him via a social media post.

The two have been spotted together on several occasions in New York.

The 49-year-old actress posted a carousel post on Instagram, which featured pictures of her and the Carried Away rapper at an event.

The post began with the 40-year-old rapper attending Jolie’s event and featured the actor in the latter set of images.

Akala was previously spotted with Jolie at the 62nd New York Film Festival to attend the latter’s upcoming film, Maria’s premiere.

The two have been spotted together several times amid the actor’s turbulent divorce from Pitt.

The dating speculations began when the pair was spotted leaving Jolie’s hotel together in Italy during the Venice International Film Festival in August.

According to a report by In Touch, the Maleficent actor has been allegedly dating the rapper in secret for "more than a year."

The rumours of another man in Jolie’s life circled when Akala joined the actor and her children Zahara and Shiloh for the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica in May 2023.

The rapper appeared extremely “protective of them as he shepherded them around.”