"The names will shock you" - Perpetrators who participated in assault crimes in DIDDY's case to be revealed soon - Lawyer reveals







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - It has been disclosed that perpetrators who participated in s3xual assault crimes in Diddy's case will be revealed soon.

In a press conference held Tuesday in Houston, attorney Tony Buzbee warned that the “day will come” when he names the other alleged perpetrators and bystanders associated with Combs’ alleged illegal activities.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” Buzbee, who is representing over 100 alleged victims of the Bad Boy Records founder, said during the press conference.

“The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names. It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that,” he continued, adding, “The names will shock you.”

Buzbee noted that he plans to begin filing lawsuits in various states within the next 30 days, promising to identify the other defendants at a later date.

He said he will reveal the “bystanders” and willing participants who “encouraged” the alleged abuse and “egged it on” alongside Combs.

“These people who know who they are should just come forward now,” Buzbee urged. “I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever. I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

Buzbee claimed they took place at Combs’ annual White Parties, hotels and many other places, with 25 of the accusers being minors at the time. He claimed the youngest alleged victim was just 9 years old.

He went on to allege that “there’s a common theme here,” pointing to drugs.

Buzbee said many of the accusers claimed they were drugged, with allegations of horse tranquilizer being found in their systems after the parties they were brought to or attended.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus,” Erica Wolff, an attorney representing Combs, told Page Six in a statement on Tuesday.

“That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

The rapper-turned-mogul, 54, was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Though he pleaded not guilty, he was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.