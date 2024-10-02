An M16 rifle recovered from notorious robbers who work in cahoots with a rogue cop - They shot dead a woman last month (PHOTOs).







Thursday, October 3, 2024 - In a major breakthrough, a crack team of detectives from the DCI Headquarters Criminal Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), Operation Support Unit (OSU), and Operation Action Team (OAT) complimented by their counterparts drawn from Imenti Central and Buuri West Sub Counties have apprehended three notorious robbery-with-violence suspects and recovered an M16 rifle.

The individuals are believed to be the criminal masterminds behind a string of violent robberies in Imenti North and Buuri West Sub-Counties where they have reigned untold terror on the peace-loving locals.

In one of their series of crimes reported on September 5th, 2024, the hoodlums brazenly stormed a homestead in Magati village, making off with two prized cows; a Friesian and an Ayrshire. During this audacious act, they fired five live rounds into the air, sending innocent villagers scampering for their safety.

In yet another chilling incident on September 15th, 2024, the suspects raided a home in Rugusu, stealing a dairy cow. They loaded the cow into a getaway pickup and vanished like phantoms. During this raid, the malefactors shot the owner, a woman, for raising alarm. Tragically, she was pronounced dead on arrival at Kiirua Mission Hospital.

In their most recent bizarre escapade, the suspects attempted to torch a four-bedroom house, but the house did not catch fire. Frustrated by their failed arson attempt, they indiscriminately shot at the door of the house, hitting the man of the house three times in the belly and his wife in the abdomen.

The victims are admitted at Kiirua Mission Hospital in serious condition.

With the precision of a hawk and the tenacity of a bloodhound, detectives tracked down the suspects, Patrick Muriera M’mbijiwe, 35, and Kenneth Muthethia Kiriinya alias Kiroria out of their hideouts.

Through meticulous interrogation, the suspects eventually led the officers to Kianjuri village, where they claimed they had buried the firearm in a concealed location.

While at the site, the officers witnessed the dramatic retrieval of an M16 model (SAR) rifle, along with two magazines and 67 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, a black jacket, two gunny bags, and a brown marvin, all concealed in a hole.

In an unfortunate turn of events, investigations revealed that a police officer based at Marsabit County namely Cpl Dominic Munene Peter has been working in cahoots with the thugs by facilitating their evil missions. He was swiftly arrested before holing up.

Remarkably, ballistic reports have conclusively linked the recovered firearm to earlier submitted cartridges, sealing the case like a jigsaw puzzle coming together.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains unwavering in its commitment to combat criminal activities and create a safer and more secure environment for all.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.