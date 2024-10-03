A beautiful woman is expensive. Stop desiring someone you can't afford to keep and maintain - Man advises men







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Usman Isyaku has advised men to go for women they can afford to maintain.

Usman, who stated this in a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 2, said it costs a lot of money for women to look good so it's unfair to judge them for choosing to be with men who can upgrade or maintain their lifestyle.

“Apart from women's natural beauty, what you see dangling on your face on social media is polished with money. The dress, earrings, headscarf, bangles, henna, shoes, hairdo, makeup etc cost significant amount of money to buy and maintain," he wrote.

"The quality of food she eats to keep fresh and healthy is not cheap. The phone and data she's using to entertain you online cost money. Remove those elements and you will come face to face with someone you may not desire very strongly

"I am a family man and I know how much I spend on my wife to look awesome. Don't blame women who are looking for someone who can upgrade or maintain their lifestyle and looks.

"Stop infatuating on someone you can't afford to keep and maintain. The cost of beauty is not often discussed in relationship circles. A beautiful woman is expensive at basic levels, and someone is paying for it.

“Most women are criticised unfairly because those who admire them cannot afford them. Stay on your lane or ignore this at your own disappointment!”



