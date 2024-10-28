ADEMOLA LOOKMAN reacts to being the only African footballer on the Ballon d’Or list

Monday, October 28, 2024 - Atalanta striker, Ademola Lookman has reacted to be the only African footballer representing the continent at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday, October 28.
The 27-year-old who made history as the first player to
score a hat-trick in a European final since 1975, leading Atalanta to their
first-ever Europa League triumph against Bayer Leverkusen, is the only African
shortlisted for the award this year.
Speaking of the significant milestone, Lookman told BBC
Sport Africa: “It’s special being on the list and even more special being the
only African.”
“We have achieved great things this year, with club and
country. To be recognised as one of the contenders is a great achievement.”
On his hat-trick which led Atalanta to their first-ever
Europa League triumph against Bayer Leverkusen last year, he said: “That night
was special,” Lookman recalled. “The way we did it was incredible because
Leverkusen were on fire that season. Those are the moments you wish and dream
for.”
“Coming out of my comfort zone is never easy, but I’m open
to that idea of learning and wanting to be better – not just as a player, but
as a person also,” he added.
Lookman's performances have also made him the top favourite
for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, where he faces competition from nine
other nominees including his compatriot William Troost-Ekong.
