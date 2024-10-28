ADEMOLA LOOKMAN reacts to being the only African footballer on the Ballon d’Or list







Monday, October 28, 2024 - Atalanta striker, Ademola Lookman has reacted to be the only African footballer representing the continent at the prestigious Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris on Monday, October 28.

The 27-year-old who made history as the first player to score a hat-trick in a European final since 1975, leading Atalanta to their first-ever Europa League triumph against Bayer Leverkusen, is the only African shortlisted for the award this year.

Speaking of the significant milestone, Lookman told BBC Sport Africa: “It’s special being on the list and even more special being the only African.”

“We have achieved great things this year, with club and country. To be recognised as one of the contenders is a great achievement.”

On his hat-trick which led Atalanta to their first-ever Europa League triumph against Bayer Leverkusen last year, he said: “That night was special,” Lookman recalled. “The way we did it was incredible because Leverkusen were on fire that season. Those are the moments you wish and dream for.”

“Coming out of my comfort zone is never easy, but I’m open to that idea of learning and wanting to be better – not just as a player, but as a person also,” he added.

Lookman's performances have also made him the top favourite for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award, where he faces competition from nine other nominees including his compatriot William Troost-Ekong.