A woman conned after a stranger approached her, soon after withdrawing money from an Mpesa shop in Gikomba - See what happened! Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe (VIDEO).





Sunday, October 6, 2024 - A woman fell victim to a conwoman after withdrawing money from an Mpesa shop in the busy Gikomba market.

Narrating the incident, the victim claimed that a strange woman approached her soon after she withdrew money from the Mpesa shop.

The victim handed over her money to the conwoman under mysterious circumstances and in exchange, she was given an envelope.

The conwoman probably lied to her that the envelope contained money.

Upon opening the envelope, she found pieces of paper stashed inside it.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.