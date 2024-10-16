A friend of deceased ‘Online Millionaire’ DENNIS BRIGHT who died in a hotel room in Mombasa blames alcohol for his death - Rules out foul play (VIDEO).


Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - A close friend of Dennis Bright, the 25-year-old ‘Online Millionaire’ who died in a hotel room in Mombasa during a vacation, has ruled out foul play.

Speaking during a requiem mass, Bright’s friend claimed that he died after consuming too much alcohol.

The conclusion was made after a postmortem was conducted on his body.

Before the postmortem, rumours were circulating online that Dennis was poisoned by his friends during the vacation.

Below is a video of the deceased’s friend clearing the air on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments