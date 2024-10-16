A friend of deceased ‘Online Millionaire’ DENNIS BRIGHT who died in a hotel room in Mombasa blames alcohol for his death - Rules out foul play (VIDEO).

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - A close friend of Dennis Bright, the 25-year-old ‘Online Millionaire’ who died in a hotel room in Mombasa during a vacation, has ruled out foul play.
Speaking during a requiem mass, Bright’s friend claimed that
he died after consuming too much alcohol.
The conclusion was made after a postmortem was conducted on
his body.
Before the postmortem, rumours were circulating online that
Dennis was poisoned by his friends during the vacation.
Below is a video of the deceased’s friend clearing the air on
the circumstances surrounding his death.
A Friend of Deceased ‘Online Millionaire’ Dennis Bright Who Died in a Hotel Room in Mombasa Blames Alcohol For His Death- Deny They Poisoned Him pic.twitter.com/omRR50Okbr— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 16, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments