Video of the 25-year-old ‘Online Millionaire’ DENNIS BRIGHT who died at a hotel room in Mombasa heavily intoxicated, hours before his death.





Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Flashy online entrepreneur Dennis Bright who died in a hotel room in Mombasa during a vacation was heavily intoxicated, hours before his death.

Dennis had gone for a vacation with his friends/ business partners when he died.

In the video, his colleagues are seen carrying him and placing him on the bed after he became heavily intoxicated.

His lifeless body was found lying on the bed.

Dennis was a graduate of Kirinyaga University and an avid online entrepreneur.

Dr. Kabata, a lecturer at Kirinyaga University, said he was an outstanding student who mastered the ropes of online jobs and used new technology to leverage his ventures.

The university don said not all young men who have died mysteriously were engaged in fishy online scams.

Below is a video of the deceased hours before he died. Link>>

