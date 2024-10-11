73 percent of Kenyans believes RUTO is taking the country in the wrong direction – Opinion poll





Friday, October 11, 2024 - An opinion poll conducted by Infotrak shows that 73 percent of Kenyans believe that President William Ruto is taking the country in the wrong direction.

In a report released on Friday, Infotrak noted Kenyans believed that the country was headed in the wrong direction because of the high cost of living, high taxation, unemployment, and poverty.

The respondents also cited rampant corruption in the country, poor infrastructure, tribalism, extrajudicial killings, and state abductions as other reasons for their choice.

Infotrak indicated that high cost of living, unemployment, and access to quality and affordable healthcare were the major concerns cited by respondents.

"The top three key concerns reported by the respondents are the high cost of living (40%), unemployment (29%), and access to quality and affordable healthcare (27%).

"Both in September and October 2024, the respondents consistently rated the high cost of living and unemployment at 40% and 29%, respectively, as the key issues of concern," Infotrak stated.

The survey was carried out on October 9, 2024, and quantitative interviews were carried out through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI).

The Kenyan DAILY POST