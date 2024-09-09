Your money is for the entire family. Your wife's money is for herself. She can only share if she decides to - Doctor tells married men



Monday, September 9, 2024 - Doctor Obianma Onyia has said that a man's money is for the entire family but his wife's money is hers.

The mother of three who stated this in a Facebook post on Saturday, September 7, however said that a woman can share her money if she feels obligated to do so but it's not compulsory.

“Married man, listen: Your money is for the entire family. Which means it’s primarily your responsibility to provide for your home. Her money is for herself. She can only share if she decides to. You can’t make her part with it against her will. Are you an armed robber? However, if you’re enjoying a good relationship, she can help out willingly even without you asking. So aim at making your marriage work,” she wrote.