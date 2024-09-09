Actor SEAN PENN makes out with actress on Madrid street







Monday, September 9, 2024 - Sean Penn isn't shy about showing some public affection, as the American actor was seen passionately kissing Moldovan actress Valeria Nicov on the streets of Madrid, Spain, during a night out.

The pair enjoyed dinner, walked hand-in-hand, and shared multiple steamy kisses as they strolled through the city late into the early morning hours.

Nicov, known for her roles in a few minor projects, looked cosy with the Hollywood star as they spent time together in the Spanish capital. The public display of affection comes a couple of years after Penn's marriage to Australian actress Leila George ended in 2022.

Since his divorce, the 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor has been linked to several women, including Olga Korotyayeva and Nathalie Kelley. Earlier this year, Penn told The New York Times that he's "thrilled every day" to be single, emphasizing his desire to maintain freedom in his relationships and expressing little concern about romance breaking his heart again.

While it remains to be seen if Penn's relationship with Nicov will become more serious, the chemistry between the two is undeniable, and fans may see more public moments like these in the future.