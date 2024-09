Monday, September 9, 2024 - A man called Tem has attributed his recent success to his woman because he signed a business deal the same day he bought a dress for her.

“Was driving today when I saw a gown on display that I liked and I bought it. Today today like this, sealed a business that has been hanging for weeks. If you like, no spend on your woman,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the post has elicited varying reactions with many men calling him a ‘simp.’