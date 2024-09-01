Watch the moment when some rogue young men were caught stealing from mourners in a “Disco Matanga” - One of them was armed with a dagger (VIDEO).

Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Some young men suspected to be thugs went to a ‘disco matanga’ and targeted mourners who had travelled from Nairobi to pay respect to their loved ones.
A disco matanga is the last
stage of burial preparation whereby a huge bash is prepared and mourners come
together to dance overnight at the homestead of the deceased.
In the video shared on X, the suspects are seen lying on the
ground as mourners confront them.
One of the mourners is heard lamenting that the suspects had
stolen 20 phones the previous day and came back the following day to continue
stealing, only to be caught.
“You stole 20 phones yesterday and you still have the
audacity to come back and steal again. We are here to mourn our loved ones and
you are busy stealing,” the infuriated mourner was heard saying in the video.
The suspects were ransacked and found with some stolen
personal items belonging to the mourners.
One of the suspects was even caught with a dagger which he
had tucked inside his clothes.
Watch the video.
They were caught stealing in a disco matanga! pic.twitter.com/mt9E0T4BdE— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 1, 2024
