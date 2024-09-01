Watch the moment when some rogue young men were caught stealing from mourners in a “Disco Matanga” - One of them was armed with a dagger (VIDEO).





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Some young men suspected to be thugs went to a ‘disco matanga’ and targeted mourners who had travelled from Nairobi to pay respect to their loved ones.

A disco matanga is the last stage of burial preparation whereby a huge bash is prepared and mourners come together to dance overnight at the homestead of the deceased.

In the video shared on X, the suspects are seen lying on the ground as mourners confront them.

One of the mourners is heard lamenting that the suspects had stolen 20 phones the previous day and came back the following day to continue stealing, only to be caught.

“You stole 20 phones yesterday and you still have the audacity to come back and steal again. We are here to mourn our loved ones and you are busy stealing,” the infuriated mourner was heard saying in the video.

The suspects were ransacked and found with some stolen personal items belonging to the mourners.

One of the suspects was even caught with a dagger which he had tucked inside his clothes.

Watch the video.

They were caught stealing in a disco matanga! pic.twitter.com/mt9E0T4BdE — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 1, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.