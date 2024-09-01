NURU OKANGA reveals the amount of money that OSCAR SUDI has sent him so far - Ni Kusema na Kutenda (VIDEO).





Sunday, September 1, 2024 - Popular political commentator Nuru Okanga has confirmed that he has received a considerable amount of money from Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, weeks after he promised him some goodies during a live interview on Oga Obinna Show.

According to Nuru, Sudi has so far sent him Ksh 700,000.

The philanthropic legislator had promised to give Nuru Ksh 1.3 million to open a car wash, posho mill, and a salon for his wife.

Okanga said he had spent the money to buy some construction materials.

“I can confirm that I have received Ksh 700,000 in my bank account from Oscar Sudi,’’ he said, adding that he travelled to the village to buy construction materials after receiving the money.

Sudi also promised to buy Nuru Okanga a three-bedroom house through the Affordable Housing Programme and instructed him to go and look for a house of his choice.

— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 1, 2024

