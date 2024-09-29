Vocal RUTO critic Senator ONYONKA among four MPs barred from travelling to Minneapolis U.S - LOOK!





Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Four Members of Parliament have been banned from travelling to Minneapolis, United States for a diaspora investment meeting that was organized by the real estate, banking, and manufacturing sectors.

In a message sent to the Chairman of the organizing committee, it was revealed that four members of parliament—Kisii County Senator Richard Onyonka, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, and Nyaribari Masaba MP Dr. Manduku—were unable to travel to the U.S. due to reasons including the withholding of passports and the executive's failure to clear the MPs for travel.

The only guest who managed to travel to the US is Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, who was giving a keynote speech at the event.

In recent days Senators Onyonka and Omtatah have been exposing scandals allegedly involving senior officials in President William Ruto’s government, especially the one related to the takeover by Adani that has rocked the country’s newsroom and parliament where Kenyans are questioning the process of the leasing deal for 30 years.

