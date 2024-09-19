VIDEO showing how BOB NJAGI was pulled out of a matatu along Mombasa Road and abducted emerges as he is found alive after public outcry





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Outspoken political activist Bob Njagi was pulled out of a matatu along Mombasa Road on Monday, August 19, 2024, by suspected rogue police officers before being driven away in a Subaru.

A video of the dramatic incident that happened in broad daylight in Mlolongo has emerged on social media.

In the video, some heavily built men believed to be police officers are seen trying to bundle Bob out of the matatu as passengers watch in shock.

He fights back but they eventually overpower him.

One of the men was heard alleging that Bob was an armed thug but he pleaded innocence and said that he was not a criminal.

“Mimi sio mwizi,” he said as the cops pulled him out of the matatu.

Bob Njagi's abduction by masked cabal that always takes people. Police, your days will come. Y'all will d!e in much pain. pic.twitter.com/mvrxzKnfy3 — 𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐊𝐄𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐎 (Commentary) ᴥ (@Kebaso_Morara) September 19, 2024

Bob has since been found alive.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo revealed that he managed to find his way to Tigoni Police Station in the middle of the night where he asked for assistance.

Faith assured the public that Bob was well.

“At around 1 am Bob Njagi managed to find his way to Tigoni police station and asked for assistance. He is alive and well.

“The message from Bob and family To family, friends, and every Kenyan that has continued to pray for me, I wish to confirm that I am well and with my family.

“It is now time to quiet the noise, be grateful for life, and for everyone to reflect on why Kenya matters,’’ she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.