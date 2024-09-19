VIDEO of badly shaken Kitengela brothers speaking for the first time after they were dumped in a forest in Gachie by their captors.





Friday, September 20, 2024 - The two brothers who went missing after they were abducted by people believed to be police officers in Kitengela have spoken for the first time after they were released.

The badly shaken brothers said they were released in the wee hours of Friday morning and dumped in a forest in Gachie.

They managed to find their way to a homestead where they asked for a charger to charge their phones before communicating with their family.

The two promised to give more information about their horrifying kidnapping ordeal through LSK.

The duo went missing in Kitengela on Monday, August 19, 2024, after being forcefully abducted by people alleged to be police.

A boda boda rider who witnessed the abduction of the two brothers in Kitengela said the captors were using a white Subaru car.

Their disappearance has been a major headache for the National Police Service, leading to former acting IG Gilbert Masengeli landing in serious trouble.

Watch the video of the badly shaken brothers speaking for the first time after they were released.

Confirming they are alive and well pic.twitter.com/acm7RcNrNz — Faith Odhiambo (@FaithOdhiambo8) September 20, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.