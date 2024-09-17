Video of an unroadworthy lorry that was spotted on a Kenyan road, posing danger to other motorists - This is crazy (Watch).





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - An X user has shared a video of an unroadworthy lorry that was captured on camera on a Kenyan road.

The lorry seems to have a lot of mechanical problems, posing a danger to other motorists.

The centre bolt was faulty and despite the lorry having mechanical problems, the reckless driver continued with the journey.

The video has sparked reactions on X, with a section of X users blaming rogue traffic police officers for allowing such faulty vehicles to operate after receiving bribes.

"You see, this is a vehicle on the road, thanks to a corrupt extortive police force, in a seriously functional country penalties and arrests would have been handed. Yet every morning we wake up to news of terrible accidents,’’ wrote an X user.

Watch the video.

